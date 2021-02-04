Republican Accountability Project Criticizes Republicans Who Support “Lies, Violence, and Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories”

In a new ad, the Republican Accountability Project takes aim at Republicans who support and promote “lies, violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

The ad uses footage of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) declaring that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election to make its point. The ad also incorporates footage of Representative Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) urging people to “go to the streets and be violent.” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) also makes an appearance; the ad brings up her recent remarks that the wildfires that have ravaged California for much of the last year were started by “Jewish space lasers,” a claim that represents just a fraction of a slew of highly controversial and violently charged statements that have prompted calls to have her removed from House committee assignments.

The ad praises Republicans Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for voting to impeach Trump for inciting a violent insurrection against Congress, an event that resulted in five deaths, including that of a Capitol Police officer who later died of his injuries.

You can watch the ad below.

The Republican Accountability Project has drawn a hard line between principled conservatives and those whose actions helped spark the insurrection.

Last week, the group launched an ad campaign to force Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to resign over their decision to vote against the Electoral College certification.

“You lied about the election. The Capitol was attacked,” the billboards read.

The billboard campaign cost the group $1 million. The group made headlines earlier in January for announcing it would donate $50 million to reelect any members of the GOP who vote to impeach or convict Trump for inciting the insurrection against Congress.