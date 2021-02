Democrats Pounce And Request Trump Testify Under Oath At Impeachment Trial

Lead Impeachment Manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin has sent a letter to Trump requesting that he testify under oath at his second impeachment trial.

Here is the letter to Trump as provided to PoliticusUSA by House Democrats:

As you are aware, the United States House of Representatives has approved an article of impeachment against you for incitement of insurrection. See H. Res. 24. The Senate trial for this article of impeachment will begin on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. See S. Res. 16.

Two days ago, you filed an Answer in which you denied many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment. You have thus attempted to put critical facts at issue notwithstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense. In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021. We would propose that you provide your testimony (of course including cross-examination) as early as Monday, February 8, 2021, and not later than Thursday, February 11, 2021. We would be pleased to arrange such testimony at a mutually convenient time and place.

Presidents Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton both provided testimony while in office—and the Supreme Court held just last year that you were not immune from legal process while serving as President—so there is no doubt that you can testify in these proceedings. Indeed, whereas a sitting President might raise concerns about distraction from their official duties, that concern is obviously inapplicable here. We therefore anticipate your availability to testify.

If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021.

I would request that you respond to this letter by no later than Friday, February 5, 2021 at 5pm. I look forward to your response and to your testimony.

Trump has always gotten himself in trouble because he believes that he is his best advocate. Trump will torn between a moment where he could seize the national spotlight and have all attention on him again, and the very real possibility that he will criminally perjure himself.

Lying at an impeachment trial is a crime, and with Democrats in control of the Senate, Trump could be charged with perjury. The second Trump impeachment trial is already different from the first in that this is going to be a real trial, and Donald Trump is going to be given the ability to take the stand in his own defense.

