Rudy Giuliani Angered By Disclaimer During His Radio Program

Rudy Giuliani, who hosts a daily afternoon show on New York’s 77 Talk Radio WABC, was angered after WABC issued a disclaimer ahead of his program.

WABC said Giuliani’s views and those of “his guests and callers on his program are strictly their own, and do not necessarily represent the opinions, beliefs or policies of WABC Radio.”

Giuliani has come under fire for his association with former President Donald Trump––Giuliani worked as Trump’s personal attorney––but especially so in the wake of the Capitol insurrection. Giuliani appeared at a rally ahead of the attack, which resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer who later died of his injuries, and encouraged attendees to stop the electoral certification of President Joe Biden’s election win.

Giuliani was also recently named as one of the defendants in a defamation lawsuit filed by voting system company Smartmatic against Fox News, which is requesting $2.7 billion in damages from the corporation, which allowed Giuliani and others named in its suit to spread falsehoods about the election.

He was rather miffed by the disclaimer.

“I would have thought they would have told me about that before just doing what they just did. Rather insulting. And gives you a sense of how far this free speech thing has gone. And how they frighten everybody. I mean, we’re in America, we’re not in East Germany,” he said.

“They’ve got to warn you about me? I’m going to have to give that a lot of consideration. I also think putting it on without telling me ― not the right thing to do. Not the right thing to do at all,” he added. Rudy Giuliani lashes out at his employer, WABC, for adding a legal disclaimer to his radio show https://t.co/0tnptUf8Wh pic.twitter.com/1HF4RjyX34 — Media Matters (@mmfa) February 4, 2021