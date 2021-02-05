Trump Took Millions In Campaign Donations And Gave Them To His Businesses

Trump never donated to his reelection, but he moved millions of dollars in campaign donations into various businesses that he owns.

Forbes reported:

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, which never received a cent from the former president, moved an estimated $2.8 million of donor money into the Trump Organization—including at least $81,000 since Trump lost the election.

In addition, one of the campaign’s joint-fundraising committees, which collects money in partnership with the Republican Party, shifted about $4.3 million of donor money into Trump’s business from January 20, 2017, to December 31, 2020—at least $331,000 of which came after the election.

The money covered the cost of rent, airfare, lodging and other expenses.

Trump’s actions demonstrate that for him the presidency was always a for-profit venture. Donald Trump has zero interest in the job of being president. He spent much of his energy during his time in office trying to figure out ways to get taxpayer money into his businesses.

The difference between the nation having a grifter and a commander in chief has been on display in the few weeks that Joe Biden has been in office. By the end of February, Joe Biden will have legislatively achieved more help for the American people than Donald Trump did in four years.

