Cory Booker Crushes The Republican Myth That Biden’s COVID Rescue Package Isn’t Bipartisan

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) crushed the Republican myth that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID rescue package isn’t bipartisan, saying every measure of the proposal has wide public support – from a $15 minimum wage to $1,400 relief checks for most Americans.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, Booker said that getting votes from Republicans in Congress doesn’t determine whether a piece of legislation is bipartisan.

“Don’t let Republicans in the Senate tell you that Joe Biden’s bill is not bipartisan,” the Democratic senator said. “Raising the minimum wage is bipartisan. $1,400 checks is bipartisan. Aid to state and local governments has the support of every governor, Democrat and Republican.”

Video:

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) says that Joe Biden’s COVID relief bill is bipartisan, whether or not Republicans in Congress support it. pic.twitter.com/YD1elBqifi — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 6, 2021

Sen. Booker said:

Even red states that have raised the minimum wage, we know and see that raising the minimum wage is wildly popular amongst Republicans. Don’t let Republicans in the Senate tell you that Joe Biden’s bill is not bipartisan. Raising the minimum wage is bipartisan. $1,400 checks is bipartisan. Aid to state and local governments has the support of every governor, Democrat and Republican. We know that this bill is a bipartisan bill. We’re going to fight to get everything in the package possible. And we saw the first step towards that, where everybody in our caucus stayed together to create the framework for getting this $1.9 trillion done and that’s now what we have to work on.

Republicans, not Joe Biden, are ditching unity

By crafting a much-needed rescue package that has wide public support, President Biden has already started to fulfill a campaign promise of bringing the country together.

This stands in stark contrast to Donald Trump, who spent four years pushing policy proposals that were opposed by a majority of the country, from a Muslim ban to a border wall to massive tax cuts for the rich.

By refusing to vote for a relief package that a large majority of the country supports, it is the GOP – not Joe Biden – that is ditching unity.

