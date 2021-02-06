Twitterless Trump Is Having A Mar-a-Lago Meltdown Over Liz Cheney Not Being Banished From The GOP

8.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Sitting Twitterless at his dirty and unsafe Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Donald Trump is reportedly still fuming that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has not punished Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for her vote in favor of impeachment last month.

According to new reporting from CNN, while McCarthy largely managed to keep his party in line in a vote to punish Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), he still hasn’t won over the disgraced former president.

CNN reported, “According to a source familiar, a stir-crazy Trump has spent the last two days livid and fuming to aides and allies about what he views as a betrayal by McCarthy for standing by Cheney and not punishing her for her vote to impeach.”

At the other end of the Republican Party, McCarthy has left more moderate GOP lawmakers furious that he didn’t take a tough stand against Greene, who has a history of spewing dangerous conspiracy theories and supporting violence against Democratic leaders.

The report notes that some Republicans are concerned that McCarthy’s refusal to take a stand against the QAnon congresswoman “has damaged the party’s ability to win by tying its brand to a conspiracy theorist.”

“Kevin never takes a stand, he is always on every side of every issue,” one GOP adviser said, according to CNN.

The GOP can’t quit Trumpism

The bottom line here is that the Republican Party cannot quit Donald Trump or the MAGA cancer that he injected into the GOP base over the past five years.

Party leadership is afraid of putting the country first and telling the truth, because they know their base of voters is still living firmly in the alternate reality constructed by the disgraced former president – so they’re trying to have it both ways.

Since Trump left office, the media has been on a frenzy with endless questions over whether Joe Biden is reaching out to Republicans enough. But the real question – which is I think the GOP has answered this week – is whether they’re able to be reached at all.

As long as Donald Trump and his MAGA extremism continues to be welcomed into the party, the answer to that question is a resounding no.

