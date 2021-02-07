Trump To Blame Black People For Inciting Violence As Impeachment Defense

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) confirmed that Trump’s impeachment defense will blame elected black leaders like Reps. Omar and Waters, and Sen. Cory Booker for inciting violence.

Video of Paul on Fox News Sunday:

Paul said, “I think you’re going to see the Trump defense play video of Rep. Maxine Waters telling crowds to mob Trump administration officials and attack them. They’ll probably show clips of Cory Booker saying get up in their face of these congresspeople. You’ll probably see comments from Rep. Omar celebrating the violence that happened to me when I had six ribs broken and part of a lung removed.”

Sen. Paul was lying. Here was what Rep. Waters actually said, “If you think we’re rallying now, you ain’t seen nothing yet. You have members of your cabinet being booed out of restaurants. You have protesters taking up at their house. We say no peace, no sleep. No peace, so sleep. And guess what? We’re going to win this battle because while you try to quote the Bible, Jeff Sessions, and others, you really don’t know the Bible. God is on our side. On the side of the children. On the side of what’s right. On the side of what’s honorable. On the side of understanding that if we can’t protect the children, we can’t protect anybody, and so let’s stay the course. Let’s make sure that we show up where ever we have to show up. If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out, and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Rep. Waters never called for anyone to be attacked. Rep. Omar never called for violence against anyone. Rep. Omar never told her supporters to march on the Capitol.

Trump’s impeachment defense is not surprising because racists are going to racist. It is what they do. Trump is going to use his impeachment trial to try to divide the country along racial lines, and it is despicable that people like Sen. Rand Paul are promoting this activity.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook