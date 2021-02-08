A QAnon Prophet Says Tampa Bays Super Bowl Win is Proof Trump Will Return to Office

It is more than likely that Donald Trump was rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last night. The two men are friends and Brady made waves back in 2015 when a MAGA hat was spotted in Brady’s locker.

And Brady did get a big win yesterday night, winning his 7th Super Bowl ring. And according to Johnny Enlow, it was also a big moment for Trump. The QAnon prophet claims the Bucs win is proof that Trump will regain the White House.

“A snapshot that really gives the big picture revelation is what happened with just under two minutes left in the game and a player named Devin White—number 45 for the Tampa Bay Bucs—number 45 intercepts in the end zone a pass from the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback,” Enlow said. “And with that, what takes place immediately is celebration begins.”

The conspiracy theorist continued:

“The observers already knew even before that point that Tampa Bay had won the game, because they had a huge lead. It was 31-9, but at that point, it took out even the possibility [of a comeback], that was just it, there was no miracle comeback at that point, once number 45 [intercepted the pass]. So, I’m going to make a [prophetic] connection with number 45 intercepting the enemy in the end zone, and that’s when the celebration takes place, and I’m going to connect that with our president number 45—Donald Trump, the Cyrus 45, Isaiah 45 anointing—and so that’s where it ends, that’s the moment of celebration.”

