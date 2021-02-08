Nicolle Wallace: Calling White Supremacists “Kooks” Lets Them Off the Hook

Last week, the news was focused on Marjorie Taylor Greene. Despite her racists statements and wild conspiracy theories, the majority of the party had her back.

There are, however, some Republicans that want to fight back against the rise of QAnon within their party. And Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is one of them. Nicolle Wallace and Tara Setmeyer discussed Cheney’s fight this afternoon.

Setmeyer began by saying:

“They’re acquiescing to the kooks, the crackpots and the crazies. So the Republican Party needs to decide are they the party of country? Are they the party of the Constitution over cult? Or are they going to side with the kooks, the crackpots and conspiracy theorists? Liz Cheney, unfortunately, is a minor voice. She and Adam Kinzinger are about the only ones who have stepped up. It’s clear she’s swimming against the grain and the party is no longer the way she describes it.”

Wallace interjected, “[Calling them] kooks lets them off scot-free. They’re aligned with the groups that participated in Donald Trump’s call to storm the Capitol are white supremacists, racists. They’re throwing down with racists.”

Setmeyer continued, “What the Republican Party is doing, is they are falling victim to worrying about a base that is stoke in white grievance, stoked in racism, this idea of the illegitimacy of the last election is disenfranchising millions and millions of Black voters in Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta. Let’s not be naive about what’s really going on here. They’re questioning that. I think we do need to talk about that more. The party of Lincoln would never have stood for this.”