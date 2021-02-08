Read The Rules For Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that Republicans and Democrats have agreed to a structure for Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Here is the structure as provided to PoliticusUSA by Leader Schumer’s office :

– Up to 4 hours equally divided between the Impeachment Managers and the former president’s counsel to present arguments on Tuesday February 9 on the constitutionality of the trial. Following these arguments the Senate will vote, at a simple majority threshold, on whether the Senate has jurisdiction under the Constitution to try the former president. If a majority votes in favor of the constitutionality of the trial, it will proceed under the provisions of the resolution as follows.

– Up to 16 hours per side for the Impeachment Managers and the defense to present their case beginning Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 12:00pm EST. The resolution states that each side must use their time over no greater than two days and each day’s presentation will not exceed 8 hours.

Following presentations from both sides, a total of 4 hours for Senators to question the two parties

– At the request of the Impeachment Managers, following the Senator question period, there will be 2 hours equally divided for arguments on whether it will be in order for the Senate to consider motions to subpoena witnesses and documents, if so requested. If the Senate votes in favor, then motions to subpoena witnesses or documents will be in order, and the Senate will vote on any such motions.

– If witnesses or documents are subpoenaed, both parties will be allowed to depose witnesses and conduct appropriate discovery. In that event, specific provisions for the conduct of depositions, and of witness testimony in the Senate, if ordered by the Senate, would be included in a subsequent Senate resolution to be agreed to later in the trial.

– Up to 4 hours equally divided between the Impeachment Managers and defense for closing arguments.

– At the conclusion of closing arguments, and deliberation time for Senators, if requested, the Senate will vote on the Article of Impeachment.

Unlike Trump’s first impeachment trial, all sides were able to reach an agreement. It is interesting that documents and witnesses could be subpoenaed. Senate Majority Leader Schumer promised a quick but fair trial, and the whole process already has a better structure than the last time that Trump was tried in the Senate.

