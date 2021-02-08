Trump Under Investigation For Killing Americans By Muzzling COVID Scientists

The House COVID Oversight Committee is investigating Trump and his administration for a campaign of muzzling scientists on COVID.

In a letter to White House Chief Of Staff Ron Klain, Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) wrote:

On September 2020, the Select Subcommittee launched an investigation into efforts by political appointees at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to interfere in the scientific reports and guidance issued by CDC during the pandemic. The Select Subcommittee found that HHS officials sought to suppress accurate scientific information they felt could be “use[d] against the president” and found evidence that Trump Administration appointees attempted to alter or block at least 13 CDC reports related to the virus.4Recently obtained documents indicate that White House officials also played a role in these efforts to suppress science during the pandemic. For example, HHS Senior Advisor Paul Alexander—who repeatedly pressed career CDC officials to change or eliminate scientific documents about the virus—communicated directly with White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx and Special Advisor to the President Scott Atlas about his proposed revisions to CDC reports and Task Force guidance.

….

The Select Subcommittee’s investigations and public reporting have identified numerous other instances of political interference by the Trump White House, including blocking CDC guidance on safe reopening.9However, the full extent of the White House’s role in these efforts remains unknown because the Trump Administration refused to cooperate with the Select Subcommittee’s inquiries.

The investigation is vital because it is the first step toward holding those in the Trump administration accountable for the unnecessary deaths caused by their suppression of science during the pandemic.

It is also important that the facts are known so that Congress can take legislative steps to make sure that science is protected and no administration can ever abuse its power like this in the future.

Trump muzzled scientists and Americans died, and the families of those people deserve to know why they lost their loved ones.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook