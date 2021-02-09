Biden To Stay Quiet During Trump Impeachment Trial

President Joe Biden will not weigh in on former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. He intends to keep his focus on addressing the Covid-19 pandemic, according to White House insiders.

[It] just makes no sense for Biden to weigh in on the impeachment,” said one source close to Biden who spoke to Politico. “He’s already said that he thought [there] were grounds for impeachment but he has to stay focused on helping people in this crisis.”

Karen Finney, a former Hillary Clinton campaign adviser and Democratic strategist, told the news outlet that not weighing in on the impeachment is the correct political move, citing Americans’ desire to move on from the days of the Trump administration.

“The last thing Americans want to see right now is that conversation from the podium,” she said. “Part of what they’re trying to do here is say ‘it’s a new day it’s a new administration.’ They’re not going to use the White House and the tools of the presidency to engage in politics.”

These comments are in line with what White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said yesterday when asked about Biden’s position on the impeachment, noting that Biden “will leave the pace, and the process and the mechanics of the impeachment proceedings up to members of Congress.”

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has begun the process of removing all Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys appointed during the Trump administration.

A Justice Department official confirmed that there will be two exceptions. John Durham will remain with the Biden administration to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation in his capacity as a special counsel. David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, will also remain on board.