Democrat Elected to USPS Board of Governors Ahead of Potential Shakeup of Postal Service

Ron Bloom, a former Obama administration official and labor leader, has been elected to serve as chair of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors. Bloom replaced Robert “Mike” Duncan, a former Republican National Committee chair who remains on the board as Governor.

Bloom says he plans to “revitalize” USPS and restore its functionality, a move that “will further imbed the Postal Service as a vital part of our Government’s critical national infrastructure, providing excellent value and reliable and affordable mail and package delivery to 160 million American households six and seven days each week,” according to a press release.

“It will require both ourselves and our stakeholders to come together, openly face our challenges, make necessary choices and do what is right for this great organization and our country,” he said.

Bloom worked with the Obama administration on the automobile industry bailout. He first worked as a senior adviser to the Secretary of the Treasury, playing a key role in the bailout’s implementation.

“After the restructuring, he led the Treasury’s Oversight of GM and Chrysler, including GM’s Initial Public Offering — at the time the largest IPO in U.S. history. In 2011, President Obama appointed Bloom to serve as Assistant to the President on Manufacturing Policy. In that role, he provided leadership on policy development and strategic planning for the Administration’s agenda to revitalize the manufacturing sector,” reads a press release.

Bloom has been a vice chairman and managing partner at Brookfield Asset Management since 2016.

The move comes ahead of a potential shakeup of the Postal Service under the Biden administration, which has been called to rectify changes that were implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

DeJoy, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, faced blistering criticism for slowing down and cutting services last year as Trump mounted a months-long campaign against mail ballots, which he claimed, without providing any evidence, were susceptible to fraud.