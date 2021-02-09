Impeachment Managers Will Make “Violent Crime” Case Against Trump

House impeachment managers who will prosecute former President Donald Trump’s impeachment are prepared to make arguments akin to a “violent crime” case, according to aides who spoke to reporters about impeachment trial mechanics.

“It’ll be more like a violent crime criminal prosecution, because that is what it is,” one of the advisers said. “It will tell the story, the full story of … how the president incited it. Jan. 6 was the culmination of that incitement with his conduct leading up to it giving meaning and context to his words.”

NBC News correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell, who covers Congress, said, “They are going to prosecute this case they say like a violent crime. That is a stark difference from the last impeachment trial where it was a constitutional argument. They say that they are going to look at this in a criminal aspect.”

Impeachment managers will push back against claims from Trump’s legal team that the trial is unconstitutional and will argue that his incendiary rhetoric encouraged those who participated in the Capitol insurrection to storm the building at his behest.

The arguments will be led by Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the lead House manager, and Representatives Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) and David Cicilline (D-R.I), who are both key members of the House Judiciary Committee.