In New Video, Lincoln Project Says GOP Has a Choice Between “Trump or the Truth”

In a new video, the Lincoln Project says the Republican Party has a choice between “Trump or the truth” as the impeachment trial of the former president kicks off today.

“The evidence is all there for the world to see,” a voiceover over the conclusion of the video states. “This is not a vote for conscience, it’s a vote for truth. Where do you stand senators, with Trump or the truth?”

The video includes footage of the storming of the United States Capitol, which took place when former President Donald Trump’s supporters urged his supporters to “fight like hell” in a bid to overturn the results of the 2020 general election.

You can watch the video below.

Today begins the trial of America vs Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/1oUvJouV1t — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 9, 2021

The video came ahead of a confirmation from senior aides that the prosecutors for Trump’s impeachment trial will use new evidence against him. The aides say it is possible Republican senators who have otherwise expressed hesitation over convicting Trump for inciting an insurrection against Congress would be likely to convict based on this new evidence.

“Once they see that this President did in fact incite a violent insurrection in order to hold onto power, I think it very well may be the case that reluctant senators change their mind and vote to convict,” aides told reporters ahead of the trial, though they did not elaborate further.

Trump’s legal team argues that he did not “direct anyone to commit unlawful actions,” adding that he should not take the blame for the actions of a “small group of criminals.” They say the former president’s falsehoods about the election are protected under the First Amendment.