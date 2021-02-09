Sen. Mike Lee Says Trump Should Get A Coup Mulligan

On Fox News, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) dismissed Trump’s attempt to overthrow the government by saying that every president should get a mulligan once in a while.

Video:

Lee said on Fox News, “Everyone makes mistakes. Everyone is entitled to a mulligan once in a while.”

Trump’s effort to overthrow the government was just a mistake. People shouldn’t impeach Trump for trying to overthrow democracy. They should ignore it and move on.

If the insurrection was a mistake, Donald Trump has never admitted it or apologized for his actions. The evidence shows both the Trump White House and the Trump presidential campaign coordinated with and organized the insurrectionists.

A mistake is something that happens once. It is not an organized campaign of violence to maintain power after a president has lost an election.

Donald Trump is a threat to the safety and security of the American people.

Republicans want to minimize Trump’s insurrection, but there are no mulligans for the attempted overthrow of the United States government.

