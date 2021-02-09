Piers Morgan Pushes Back Against Sarah Palin For Her Falsehoods About The Election

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin refused to walk back her falsehoods about the 2020 general election during an interview with “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan in which they discussed the storming of the United States Capitol, which took place after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the building in an effort to overturn the results of an election Trump had claimed, without evidence, was fraudulent.

“There is no question they were whipped up to [storm the Capitol] because they believed their president, who told them the election had been stolen, fraudulently stolen,” Morgan said. “That was a lie, wasn’t it?”

“The president has been insisting, so many Americans have been insisting, that our elections are run legally, and transparently — and when there were shenanigans, obviously, in so many of the polling areas, the president has insisted that we look into where all these votes had come from,” Palin said.

“Sarah, the election was won fair and square, by a thumping win by Joe Biden. Do you accept that?” Morgan asked.

Palin replied that she wants “to see that our elections and every polling place is run cleanly.” She also waffled on whether she accepts Biden as the rightful winner of the election, saying, “Evidently he did because he is sworn in as our president, but no one will convince me, nor anyone else with common sense and a sense of justice, no one will convince us that there was not shenanigans.”

She further disagreed that Trump had incited the insurrection against Congress, a belief in line with what many Republicans have claimed ahead of Trump’s impeachment trial, which kicks off today. She continued to claim that fraud took place, though she was hard-pressed at coming up with specific examples.

“I say this with the utmost respect to you, you’re sounding totally bonkers,” Morgan eventually said. “And part of the problem for the Republican Party is that people like you, high-level members, high-profile members of the party are still perpetuating this utter load of nonsense.”

There is no evidence that election fraud took place.

A statement from the federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of a joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees, revealed the agencies found “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” The statement went on to refer to the 2020 general election as “the most secure in American history.”

Moreover, numerous state and local election officials and independent observers have affirmed that the election was free and fair. The president’s lawsuits were also tossed out, including by the Supreme Court, which in December denied a bid to overturn the results of the election ahead of the Electoral College certification.