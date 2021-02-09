Report: Trump Spent the Day Fuming Over his Legal Team’s Impeachment Trial Performance

Tuesday saw the opening of the 2nd impeachment trial of Donald Trump. The Democratic impeachment managers started by arguing against Trump. The arguments were well received, with multiple Republican senators complimenting the performance.

Then came Donald Trump’s lawyers. Bruce Castor went first and was a total disaster. Trump ally Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax that he had no idea what Castor was doing.

Lawyer David Schoen went second and seemed to be a bit more on the ball than Castor. Still, the legal arguments made by Schoen were shaky and he came off as angry.

Trump was in Florida watching the proceedings and according to the Daily Beast, he was infuriated by the performance of his lawyers.

Gabby Orr and Meredith McGraw write:

“Cocooned at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump watched as his defense attorneys responded to an emotional presentation by House impeachment managers with a series of dry, technical and at times meandering arguments about due process and the constitutionality of the proceedings. As they droned on, he grew increasingly frustrated with the sharp contrast between their muted response and the prosecution’s opening salvo, according to two people familiar with his thinking.”

NEW: Trump was fuming with his impeachment defense today. Some advisers to his team said they quit watching out of frustration. https://t.co/ffLae6xWIp via @GabbyOrr_ and @meridithmcgraw — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 9, 2021

The report continues, “Some people close to the president’s defense team said they quit watching the proceedings out of sheer frustration with Castor’s presentation and were confused by his refusal to use graphics or a video––tools his TV-obsessed client had hoped to deploy.”

Last Updated on Tue, Feb 9th, 2021 by Jason Easley