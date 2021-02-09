Spineless Lindsey Graham Says It’s Not His Job To Hold Trump Accountable

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is essentially admitting that he has no intention of being an open-minded juror in Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, saying that history – not U.S. Senators – should hold the disgraced ex-president accountable for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to MSNBC’s Garrett Haake, “Lindsey Graham has been telling reporters for a couple of days now he thinks it will be up to history to hold President Trump accountable.”

Haake’s reporting drew laughter from his colleague, Ari Melber, who responded, “That’s what we call time-travel dodging. History, which is being made right now in the Senate, will somehow magically later decide.”

Video:

According to MSNBC’s Garrett Haake, “Lindsey Graham has been telling reporters for a couple of days now he thinks it will be up to history to hold President Trump accountable,” not the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/BoZePv39Qz — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 10, 2021

Haake reported:

We’ll see where it goes from here. I think now that the constitutionality argument is done, though, we’ll see an argument that will be more sort of historical in nature. Lindsey Graham has been telling reporters for a couple of days now, he thinks it will be up to history to hold President Trump accountable. Now you can argue that’s an abdication of his own personal responsibility, but I think that’s what the arguments are going to be focused on now.

Republicans are desperately trying to avoid doing their jobs

Lindsey Graham’s argument makes no sense, of course, but it’s also indicative of just how desperate Republicans are to avoid putting their country over Donald Trump.

Republicans would rather admit to not doing their jobs than publicly say what they know to be true: Trump is guilty of inciting a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

History doesn’t just happen by accident. It is made by men and women who stand up and do the right thing at the right time, even when it’s difficult. Even when it could cost them their jobs.

The spineless Republican Party of 2021 is incapable of showing that type of courage. History will, indeed, remember how GOP lawmakers like Lindsey Graham abdicated their responsibility.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter