Trump Warned That He’s “F*cked” If He Gets Criminally Charged

A Trump adviser warned that the former president would be “f*cked” if he gets criminally charged because no one wants to work with him.

CNN’s Jim Acosta tweeted:

Trump team adviser candid on messy opening day for former president's impeachment team. Adviser said Trump could be in serious jeopardy if he finds himself charged in criminal court: “Trump is f*cked if anyone ever charges him. No one wants to work with him.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 9, 2021

Trump doesn’t have to worry about the Senate impeachment trial because Republicans have made it clear that they will overlook anything and everything that Trump does.

The real jeopardy for Trump is in the criminal justice system. Trump’s lifetime of not paying his lawyers was the foundation for many law firms refusing to work with him, but the problem is much deeper. Donald Trump is a nightmare client who doesn’t listen. makes insane demands, and believes that he is smarter than any lawyer.

The first day of Trump’s impeachment trial was a preview of what the next few years of his life are going to be like. Donald Trump is likely to be criminally charged probably with fraud in Manhattan.

Trump’s adviser is correct. When the criminal charges finally come, Donald Trump is going to be completely F-ed.