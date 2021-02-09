Even Senate Republicans Say Trump’s Defense Was A Disaster

Trump is livid over his impeachment defense, but even Senate Republicans are saying it was bad and House Democrats did a better job.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said:

Republican John Cornyn on Trump's legal team: "I've seen a lot of lawyers and a lot of arguments and that was not one of the finest I've seen." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 9, 2021

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said:

GOP Sen. Cassidy on Trump's team: "It was disorganized, random. They talked about many things, but they didn't talk about the issue at hand. If I'm an impartial juror & I'm trying to make a decision based upon the facts as presented … the House Managers did a much better job." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 9, 2021

The only thing saving Trump from conviction is that Senate Republicans are not an impartial jury. Forty-four of the fifty Senate Republicans voted that the impeachment trial was not constitutional, even though it clearly is.

Senate Republicans are so afraid of the imaginary power of Trump that they are refusing to serve as an objective jury. It doesn’t matter how terrible Trump’s defense is, or that Trump is clearly guilty. Forty-something Senate Republicans are going to line up and vote to not convict him, even though they are admitting that his impeachment trial defense is a disaster.

Last Updated on Tue, Feb 9th, 2021 by Jason Easley