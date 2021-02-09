Tucker Carlson Says Health Experts Are Lying About Effectiveness of the COVID Vaccine

Donald Trump’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic was an utter disaster. Pfizer and Moderna, though, were at the least, able to create vaccines that could help combat the virus.

And Trump certainly took credit for the vaccines on his way out of office. Pro-Trump Fox News, however, is now attacking the vaccine. On his Tuesday night show, Tucker Carlson claimed that health experts are lying about the treatment’s effectiveness.

The Fox host asked his audience, “When are we finally going to repeal Corona law, and what about this vaccine? Why are Americans being discouraged from asking simple, straightforward questions about it? Questions like how effective are these drugs? Are they safe? What’s the miscarriage risk for pregnant women, for example? Is there a study on that? May we see it? And, by the way, how much are the drug companies making off this stuff?”

Carlson continued:

“Most Americans already supported vaccines. They didn’t need to be browbeaten in order to be convinced. They were grateful their kids no longer get tetanus and polio and chicken pox. They weren’t anti-vaxxers. And yet, from the very first day, the way the authorities handled the COVID vaccine did not inspire confidence. If the vaccine was so great, why were all these people lying about it? Honest question. And they were lying, clearly they were lying. You know that for certain, because from the moment the COVID vaccine arrived, the most powerful people in America worked to make certain that no one could criticize it.”