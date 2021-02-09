Democrats Play Stunning Video Of Trump Inciting The Attack On The Capitol

House Democrats have put together a video that shows the insurrectionists taking direction from Trump to go to the Capitol.

Video:

Democrats offer direct evidence that insurrectionists were incited and directed by Trump. pic.twitter.com/6JQjphpQ6l — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 9, 2021

Trump said, “We will stop the steal. Today I will lay out just some of the evidence proving that we won this election, and we won it by a landslide. This was not a close election. And after this, we’re going to walk down, and I’ll be there with you, we’re going to walk down — we’re going to walk down to the Capitol.”

The insurrectionists responded:



Save the Capitol.

Take the Capitol.

We are going to the Capitol. It’s that direction.

Everybody in, this way, this way.

The crowd was going to do whatever Trump told them to do. Trump had choices. He could have told them all to get out their phones right now and flood Congress with calls. He could have urged them to hold a sit-in or a peaceful non-violent protest.

Donald Trump chose to send his mob to the Capitol to try to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory through violence and intimidation.

The video shows that Trump incited the insurrection. Republicans want to talk about process because the evidence against Donald Trump is visible for the entire nation to see.

