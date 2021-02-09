WATCH: Nicolle Wallace Explains Why Democrats are Winning Impeachment Trial

Today began a battle between Republicans and Democrats over the impeachment of Donald Trump. The impeachment managers on the left started the proceedings with a powerful video and an emotional speech from Jamie Raskin.

The Republican response was such a disaster that it reportedly left Donald Trump fuming in Florida.

During her afternoon show, Nicolle Wallace broke down three reasons why the left is winning thus far. First, the MSNBC host claimed that Democrats have laid out a strong argument that the trial is constitutional.

Wallace continued, “I thought the next layer was that video, that that was the heart of their case, the horror. It’s like watching a documentary about Benghazi or Mumbai or any deadly attack premeditated and plotted and incited in full view, and carried out without remorse, without shame, and with clearly evil intent.”

The MSNBC host closed:

“And then I thought the top layer was the gut punch — was Congressman Raskin’s story of where he was and why. He was in Steny Hoyer’s office because he had just lost his son and he brought his family there because they were grieving together. And I thought one of the most powerful things he said was that he was being lifted up by Democrats and Republicans and he planned to give a speech that day, the day of the insurrection, about unity. And we all know what happened next.”

Last Updated on Tue, Feb 9th, 2021 by Todd Neikirk