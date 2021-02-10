Joaquin Castro Tells A Shaken Senate That Trump Left Them For Dead

In a powerful argument, Rep. Joaquin Castro told the Senate jurors that Donald Trump left them for dead during the Capitol attack.

Video of Rep. Castro:

Rep. Castro tells the Senate that on January 6, Trump left everyone in the Capitol for dead. pic.twitter.com/niukfE1c4v — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 11, 2021

Rep. Castro said:

This is hard to watch, but I think it’s important we understand what the capitol police were facing, how severely they were outnumbered while our commander in chief, whose job it was to protect and defend them, was just watching dog nothing for an hour, refusing to send help. If he wanted to protect these officers, if he cared about their safety as he tweeted about, he would have told his supporters to leave. He would have sent help right away, and one brave officer was killed. Others took their lives after the attack. More than 140 police officers were injured, including cracked ribs, smashed spinal discs. One officer will lose an eye. Another was stabbed with a metal fence stake.

They were completely and violently overwhelmed by a mob and needed help and our commander in chief, President Trump, refused to send it. Senators, you’ve seen all the evidence so far, and this is clear. On January 6th, President Trump left everyone in this capitol for dead.

Several Republican senators said that they were shaken by the footage of the attack, but they were still going to vote not to convict Trump:

Several GOP senators make clear they view the footage as chilling and are shaken by what they saw – but are singaling they won’t change their plans to vote to acquit “Same way that I was before,” Sen. Mike Braun told me when asked if he was shaken. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 10, 2021

The loss of human life, even potentially their own, can’t stand in the way of their naked political ambition.

Trump did leave every person in the Capitol for dead, and Senate Republicans don’t care.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook