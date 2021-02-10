Eric Swalwell Just Became Trump’s Worst Impeachment Trial Nightmare

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) showed how Trump spent months fanning the flames and building a mob that he could use to steal the election.

Video:

Eric Swalwell devastates Trump's defense by pointing out that Trump spent months telling the mob that their victory was stolen so that he could use them to steal the election himself. #TrumpImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/cNIoDbPyTQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 10, 2021

Rep. Swalwell said:

President Trump’s conduct leading up to January 6th was deliberate, planned, and premeditated. This was not one speech. Not one tweet. It was dozens in rapid succession with specific details. He was acting as part of the host committee. In fact, when he assembled his inflamed mob in D.C., he warned us that he knew what was coming. This was President Trump’s statement the night before the attack. I should say this was one of his dozens of statements on Twitter in the hours leading up to the attack.

I hope the Democrats and even more importantly, the weak and ineffective RINO section of the Republican Party are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C. They won’t stand for a landslide victory to be stolen. @Senate majority leader. Thousands of people pouring into D.C. Who won’t stand for the landslide election to be stolen. It’s all right there. He tags senators to pressure you to stop this.

Democrats are breaking apart Trump’s months of effort and coordination to attack democracy and steal an election. Rep. Swalwell was Trump’s worst nightmare. He showed that Trump wasn’t some innocent bystander, but in his words, the host committee for the insurrection.

After years of creating chaos to distract from his behavior, Rep. Swalwell has labeled Trump as the eye of the storm and the person who incited the attack on the Capitol.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook