Insurrection Inciter Josh Hawley Is Disrespecting And Ignoring Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) helped to incite the attack on the Capitol, and now he is disrespecting Trump’s impeachment trial.

Video:

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) who helped to incite the insurrection is ignoring the impeachment trial with his feet up and reading unrelated material.

NBC News’s Garrett Haake reported:

I think that was one of the two main takeaways from the last hour. The intractable nature of trying to get some of folks in the room to actually engage with the material and be present and take this seriously. Josh Hawley who made his disdain clear in public comments is doing the same thing in the chamber. All the senators have the option to use the gallery, the upstairs area for seating for social distancing. Josh Hawley is the only one taking advantage. He’s been sitting with his legs up reading, nonrelated material.

In the 20 minutes or so I was in the chamber now, I didn’t see him look down at all to engage with any of the conversations that was going on on the floor. Some of my colleagues who are in the chamber said there were a few moments talking about some of the individuals who were charged with crimes related to this in which he did engage. Making his feeling about the entire proceedings pretty clear.

Hawley has nothing but contempt for the impeachment process because his support of the bogus challenge of the Electoral College results was one of the forces that helped to incite the attack on the Capitol. Hawley took the big lie to the Senate floor because he thought that it would make him look heroic to Trump’s supporters and prime him for a 2024 presidential campaign.

It all backfired on Hawley. His presidential hopes, which were already dim, are probably extinguished forever, and he is now known to the nation as one of the Republican Senators who helped to encourage the overthrow of the government.

Josh Hawley is showing his contempt for the Senate and his duty to the country by pretending to be too cool for Trump’s impeachment trial.

