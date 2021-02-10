Trump’s Twitter Ban Is Permanent Even If He Runs For Office Again, Says Twitter CFO

Former President Donald Trump’s ban from Twitter will remain in effect even if he does run for office again, said Twitter CFO Ned Segal, confirming that the ban will remain permanent amid concerns that allowing Trump back on the platform at any point could further incite violence.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official,” Segal said in an interview with CNBC. “Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.”

Twitter banned Trump from the platform in the days following the storming of the United States Capitol, which took place after the former president urged his supporters to disrupt the electoral certification of President Joe Biden’s election win. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died during the violence that ensued.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter announced in a blog post at the time.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action,” the company added. “Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

Segal’s statements come just a day after the start of Trump’s impeachment trial for inciting the insurrection against Congress.

