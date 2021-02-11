Biden Continues to Get High Marks, According to New Poll

President Joe Biden continues to get high marks overall, according to a special online edition of the CNBC All-America Economic Survey, which found he has a 62% percent approval rating, a rating higher than those of the last four presidents.

Americans have really taken to Biden’s handling of the economy as well, with 65% saying they approve of his actions so far as the nation contends with the coronavirus pandemic. Americans are largely focused on the pandemic, with 78% saying ending the pandemic should be Biden’s top priority while he is in office. 65% say he should focus on job creation. The same percentage say he should focus on getting stimulus money to families and individuals in dire financial straits.

Biden “has made the coronavirus his most important issue in office and throughout the campaign,” said Jay Campbell, a Hart Research partner and the Democratic pollster for the survey. “And the health and economic plans he has put forward have a great deal of resonance with the public.”

Campbell also noted that Biden has benefited from taking office at a time when vaccines have been approved and are being distributed.

That said, Americans are divided on the matter of vaccines, with more than two-thirds saying the government has done a poor or fair job distributing them. And although 60% say things should get smoother in the year ahead, about a third of those surveyed said they do not plan to take either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, a choice that could further complicate attempts to curb the spread of Covid-19 altogether.

Clinical data shows Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines are effective,