Biden To Shatter 100 Million Vaccine Dose Goal 1 Month Early

President Biden’s goal was 100 million shots in 100 days, but the administration is on pace to meet that goal one month early.

The President said at the National Institutes Of Health:

Pres. Biden says the U.S. will beat the 100 million shots in the first 100 days goal:

"All told we're on track to surpass the goal I set on day one." "I believe we'll not only reach that but we'll break that." — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) February 11, 2021

Pres. Biden says 100 million doses that were promised by the end of June will now be delivered by the end of May. Says they are now on track to have 300 million Americans vaccinated by the end of July. — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) February 11, 2021

According to the White House Pool Report as provided to PoliitcusUSA, the President suggested that the Trump administration misled about the amount of vaccine available:



Biden said the Trump administration left his team with the “distinct impression” that “it was a distribution problem.”

“But that wasn’t the main problem,” he said.

Biden said there was a “giant logistical issue” with vaccine supply that he found out “between the time we were elected and the time somebody recognized we were elected.”

The Biden administration inherited a total mess and has had to focus on a different problem than the one that they thought they would be facing. Joe Biden is cleaning up Trump’s mess while also trying to save American lives by getting as much vaccine to the American people as quickly as possible.

The good news is that Biden’s remarks suggest that there may be light at the end of the tunnel. Once enough vaccine is available, the challenge becomes getting people vaccinated, but that is a much better situation than what the Biden administration was handed by Trump.

