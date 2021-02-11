Brian Kilmeade: “We Have To, As a Country, Stop Protesting Every Election Result”

“Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade suggested the nation needs to “stop” protesting after every election during a segment this morning.

“Overall, I think we have to, as a country, stop protesting every election result,” Kilmeade said.

“What was it like working for George Bush to hear he was illegitimate from 2000 to 2004?” he said, referring to Bush v. Gore, the Supreme Court decision that handed Bush the election after the Court stopped a recount that had been initiated upon a ruling by the Florida Supreme Court.

“What was it like working for Donald Trump from 2016 to 2020, knowing that every single day people were saying, ‘You’re illegitimate. The Russians put you there,’?” he added, ignoring the reality that former President Trump is currently facing an impeachment trial in the Senate for inciting an insurrection against Congress after having spent months suggesting that the 2020 election is fraudulent despite no evidence to support the claim.

Kilmeade, who also never mentioned Fox’s own news coverage, which was often deferential to Trump despite his election falsehoods, continued by undermining President Joe Biden’s election win.

“What is it like as Joe Biden seems to win the election and the Trump people don’t accept it?” he said. “We have to stop doing this and to do that we have to get some more faith in our election system and it’s got to happen in every single state. Do what Ohio and Florida and North Carolina did: They tightened things up and they’ve got to tighten things up in the states we all know about.”

Kilmeade’s remarks about “states we all know about” appeared to be a reference to swing states, like Georgia, that went for Biden during the election. There is no evidence that fraud took place despite the Trump administration’s attempts to litigate the election results. Georgia prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into a phone call Trump made asking for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to help him “find” votes to overturn the results.

You can watch Kilmeade’s remarks in the video below.

Brian Kilmeade downplays the Capitol insurrection by asking everyone to "stop protesting every election result," referring to 2000, 2016, and when "Joe Biden seem[ed] to win" in 2020. pic.twitter.com/o6xTw4rP9z — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 11, 2021