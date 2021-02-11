DOJ Says Insurrectionists Waited For Trump’s Direction To Attack The Capitol

The DOJ said in new court filings that the OathKeepers and other paramilitary groups waited for Trump’s direction to attack the Capitol.

CNN reported:

The Justice Department is now making clear that a leader among the Oath Keepers paramilitary group — who planned and led others in the US Capitol siege to attempt to stop the Biden presidency — believed she was responding to the call from then-President Donald Trump himself.

“As the inauguration grew nearer, [Jessica] Watkins indicated that she was awaiting direction from President Trump,” prosecutors wrote in a filing Thursday morning.

The insurrectionists believed that they were acting on an order from Donald Trump. The pieces of the puzzle all track back to Trump. The Trump presidential campaign organized and funded the rally that brought the insurrectionists to the Capitol. The Trump White House communicated with the rioters before the rally and Trump gave the order for the insurrectionists to march on the Capitol.

All roads lead to Trump. It is impossible for Trump and his defense to claim at the impeachment trial that Trump did not incite the riot. Trump planned, funded, and incited the attack. Those who attacked the Capitol believed that they were acting on Trump’s orders.

Donald Trump carried out an attack on his own country. Impeachment is too light of a punishment. In the face of so much evidence, the case is growing for Trump to be criminally charged.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook