Lindsey Graham Throws A Tantrum When Confronted With The Evidence Of Trump’s Insurrection

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that he was offended by the evidence presented of Trump’s responsibility for the attack on the Capitol.

Graham tweeted:

The 'Not Guilty' vote is growing after today. I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House Managers offensive and absurd. FULL INTERVIEW:https://t.co/q6R1kIlBgm — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 11, 2021

The evidence continues to grow that Trump didn’t just incite the attack. He also funded and helped to plan it. Lindsey Graham is offended because he is can’t handle the reality that he and his former president built the insurrection.

Graham was one of the voices who backed Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen, and he may have committed the crime of election interference by pressuring Georgia officials to throw out votes for Joe Biden.

Republicans, such as Sen. Graham can invent any excuse that they want, but they are defending the indefensible.

There is no justification that Republicans can dream of that would be strong enough to support voting not to convict Donald Trump.

The fact that Republicans are insulted by reality perfectly sums up the state of the dying Republican Party.

