Right Wing Conspiracy Group Project Veritas Banned From Twitter

For many years, both Twitter and Facebook have let misinformation run rampant on their sites. Facebook continues to do little to stop the problem. Right-wing groups have used the sites to help organize violence.

Twitter, however, has been making it a point to eliminate users who violate their guidelines. The coup de grâce came in early January when the service permanently banned Donald Trump from their platform.

And while Trump is gone, that doesn’t mean the work it done. My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell was recently removed from Twitter. And now the site has banned Project Veritas, a Conservative action group that regular promotes doctored and misleading videos.

A spokesperson for Twitter said, “The account, @Project_Veritas, was permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter’s private information policy. The account, @JamesOKeefeIII, was temporarily locked for violating our private information policy. The account owner is required to delete the violated Tweet to regain access to their account.”

James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, will be able to use the site if he deletes some existing tweets. O’Keefe has a fan in Donald Trump. The New York Times reported in 2017:

“Mr. Trump had been promoting Mr. O’Keefe’s work for years and a few weeks earlier had donated $10,000 from his foundation to Mr. O’Keefe’s group. At the meeting in his office, Mr. Trump praised the new video and pledged more money. As the campaign progressed, he pointed to other videos as evidence of his false accusations that Mrs. Clinton paid people to cause violence at Trump campaign rallies.”