The Republican Party Collapses As 120 Former GOP Officials Look To Form New Anti-Trump Party

Dozens of former Republican officials are in talks to break away from Trump’s GOP and form their own center-right third party.

Reuters reported:



The early-stage discussions include former elected Republicans, former officials in the Republican administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Trump, ex-Republican ambassadors and Republican strategists, the people involved say.

More than 120 of them held a Zoom call last Friday to discuss the breakaway group, which would run on a platform of “principled conservatism,” including adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law – ideas those involved say have been trashed by Trump.

The new party would endorse candidates whether they are Republican, Democratic, or Independent.

The dynamic of Trump splitting the GOP has already been visible in Georgia, where Republicans are engaged in open warfare with each other along pro and anti-Trump lines. It is a story that is not getting the attention that it deserves.

Trump is out of office, but his effort to hold on to control of the Republican Party has resulted in a split between Trumpists and traditional Republican conservatives. If the Republican Party splits into two, there won’t be enough votes for Republicans to win another federal or many statewide elections.

The Republican Party, like everything else Trump has ever touched, is dying. The party is in a state of collapse, and the idea that they are going to rebound in 2022 is looking more like a fantasy.

