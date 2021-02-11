The White Lied About Trump’s COVID As He Was Almost On A Ventilator

It turns out that the White House lied about the degree of Trump’s COVID illness, as he was so sick he was thought to need a ventilator.

The New York Times reported:

His prognosis became so worrisome before he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that officials believed he would need to be put on a ventilator, two of the people familiar with his condition said.

The people familiar with Mr. Trump’s health said he was found to have lung infiltrates, which occur when the lungs are inflamed and contain substances such as fluid or bacteria. Their presence, especially when a patient is exhibiting other symptoms, can be a sign of an acute case of the disease. They can be easily spotted on an X-ray or scan, when parts of the lungs appear opaque, or white.

Trump’s lie likely had life and death consequences for his followers who contracted the coronavirus. Trump claimed that he bounced right back and wasn’t that sick. How many of his supporters listened to his lies, got the virus, and didn’t survive?

Of all of the dangerous behaviors that Trump engaged in during the pandemic, the one that is having a long-term impact after he is out of office was his downplaying of the virus and the severity of his illness.

It never made sense that a morbidly obese senior citizen would get a mild case of COVID.

Trump betrayed the trust of the American people from his first day in office through his last. For example, Trump’s mystery emergency visit to Walter Reed has never been explained. The fact that he lied to the country is not a surprise. The consequence of this specific set of lies can be measured in lives lost.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook