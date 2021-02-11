Bombshell Unearthed As Trump Spent At Least $3.5 Million To Organize Capitol Attack

Newly unearthed financial disclosures reveal that the Trump campaign spent at least $3.5 million organizing the rally that turned into the Capitol attack.

OpenSecrets found the disclosures:



OpenSecrets unearthed more than $3.5 million in direct payments from Trump’s 2020 campaign, along with its joint fundraising committees, to people and firms involved in the Washington, D.C. demonstration before a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Recent FEC filings show at least three individuals listed on permit records for the Washington, D.C. demonstration were on the Trump campaign’s payroll through Nov. 30, 2020.

The Trump campaign paid Event Strategies Inc., a firm named in a permit for the rally that also employed two individuals involved in the demonstration, as recently as Dec. 15, just three weeks before the attacks on the U.S. Capitol. That’s according to the most recent FEC filings covering spending through the end of 2020.

The Trump campaign used a series of shell companies to hide their spending, so it is unlikely the American people will ever know how much Trump spent to try to overthrow the government. The evidence presented at the impeachment trial has made it clear that the attack wasn’t spontaneous. Trump spent months whipping up the mob into a frenzy with false claims that the election would be stolen.

The former president called the mob to DC, and he told them to march on the Capitol. The attack was planned, coordinated, and well funded. It appears that Trump spent more money on organizing a violent domestic terror attack than he did on election challenges in court.

The evidence is overwhelming that Donald Trump couldn’t win an election so he plotted and funded an attack on his own country.

