WATCH: Greg Kelly Says Insurrection Coverage is Racist Against White People

When things don’t go Donald Trump’s way, it is always someone else’s fault. The 45th president spent the entirety of his term painting himself as a victim. And that sense of victimhood has trickled down to Conservative media and Trump supporters.

This week, House Impeachment Managers have laid out a devastating case against the Trump supporters who stormed that Capitol on January 6th. And this has left a lot of people feeling attacked. Newsmax’s Greg Kelly is certainly one of those people. During his Thursday night show, Kelly described the hearing as racist against white people.

The Newsmax host began by asking:

“So what’s going on here? Oh, there is a racial component. Have you noticed? Let’s talk about this, all right? It’s clear to me that there is a racial component. Because right now in America, who doesn’t have much status? White folk. Especially poor, white folk. Especially poor, white people who stormed the Capitol. They should not have done it and I think the rioters should be prosecuted.”

Kelly continued, “Not all of them, though. Some of them were led inside, we saw that. Some of them just happened to be there. But now we’re looking at their movements. Tracking them. Did you see the video outside of Nancy Pelosi’s office? This is evidence and it should be looked into and — and those responsible should be punished. But why so selective? Why is this like 9/11?”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of Newsmax: