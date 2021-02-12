Melania Trump Is Bitter And Jealous Of Jill Biden’s Popularity

Former First Lady Melania Trump is bitter about and jealous of all of the attention and popularity of First Lady Jill Biden.

CNN reported:

Disappointed by the way she left Washington, she has been “bitter and chilly” at times toward her husband, upset that her image became collateral damage in his quest to denounce the election and procure a peaceful transfer of power, two of the people familiar with her thinking of late note.

….

The attention Biden has been getting has not gone unnoticed by Trump, say those who know her. Though she is lamenting the media focus on her successor, Trump turned down several similar offers from national publications throughout her time as first lady, according to two people who worked closely with her. When presented with offers and asks for participation, it was Trump who would not want to do them.

Like her husband, Melania Trump expected praise and attention but was never interested in duties that come with being the first lady. First Lady Biden is getting positive publicity and attention because she is not acting like being first lady is a prison sentence.

Dr. Biden has embraced the position and is using it to continue much of the messaging and work that she and Michelle Obama did when she was Second Lady. First Lady Biden has gotten positive publicity because she has been a positive force.

Melania Trump was a toxic first lady who made it clear from the beginning of her husband’s term that she didn’t care about the American people, and would rather be anywhere else, but in Washington. Her contempt was picked up on by the American people, and it is one of the main reasons why she is the least popular former first lady in history.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook