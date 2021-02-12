Nikki Haley Trashes Trump And Proclaims His Political Career Dead

Nikki Haley said that the Republican Party should not have listened to or followed Trump and that Trump won’t run for office again.

Politico reported on their interview with Haley:

“He’s not going to run for federal office again,” Haley said.

But what if he does? Or at least, what if he spends the next four years threatening to? Can the Republican Party heal with Trump in the picture?

“I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture,” she said, matter-of-factly. “I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”

This was the most certainty I’d heard from any Republican in the aftermath of January 6. And Haley wasn’t done.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she said. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

Haley dodged all accountability by using we instead of I. Haley served in Trump’s administration. She remained one of his most loyal defenders even after leaving. Nikki Haley can’t wipe the Trump stink off of herself with a speech or two and some critical comments in an interview.

It looks foolish but in a party that at its core has become even more racist and white male-dominated under Trump, Nikki Haley is going to run for president.

Trump is still running the Republican Party, and Haley is about to find out what happens to Republicans who try to separate from Trump and run for office in the GOP. There aren’t enough anti-Trump Republicans left in the GOP for that type of candidate to be successful.

Nikki Haley wants you to forget her fawning over Trump, but the knives are starting to come out in the Republican Party.

