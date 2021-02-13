Chuck Todd Tells GOP Senators That Voting To Acquit Trump Will Be Long-Term Political Suicide

Voting to acquit Donald Trump may be in the best short-term interests of Republican senators hoping to keep their jobs, but MSNBC’s Chuck Todd said on Saturday that it will likely come back to haunt them.

“They are basically going to let Donald Trump get away with something that the head of a PTA, a platoon, a corporation, a high school, a news organization – where should I stop? – would have been fired by their board of directors a long time ago,” Todd said.

“That’s why I think long-term this is going to be a painful vote for those that voted to acquit,” he added.

Video:

Todd said:

I think long-term the riskier decision is to acquit here for the Republican Party. And I know short-term the riskier decision is to convict for the Republican Party here. But they have to come to grips with this fact: They are basically going to let Donald Trump get away with something that the head of a PTA, a platoon, a corporation, a high school, a news organization, where should I stop? – would have been fired by their board of directors a long time ago. And that’s what this is a trial about. This is not a criminal proceeding. This is not a courtroom proceeding. This is a political trial to decide whether Donald Trump has the morality and the ethics to hold the highest office in the land and so it is — that is something that they have to live with long term here, and that’s why I think long-term this is going to be a painful vote for those that voted to acquit.

The Republican Party gave it all up for a reality TV buffoon

Over the past four years, Republicans have lost the House of Representatives, the White House and the U.S. Senate, in no small part because of its embrace of Donald Trump.

The GOP will never be forgotten for its refusal to hold Trump accountable – not a single time – for repeatedly abusing his office during his tenure. But voting to convict and disqualify him from further office would at least marginally redeem the Republican Party in the eyes of history.

Instead, by voting to let Trump off the hook, they continue to sell out their country to a reality TV con artist who accidentally stumbled into the presidency because he wanted more attention.

