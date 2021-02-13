Democrats Didn’t Cave On Witnesses As They Got The Only Witness They Requested

House impeachment managers only wanted testimony from one witness, which they got in the Senate deal.

The howls from concerned people from the left are that Democrats caved on witnesses, but this isn’t true:

The Managers’ initial motion was only for the one witness. Usually getting an agreement that the exact evidence you wanted is relevant and admitted is considered a win, not a capitulation. — Randall Eliason (@RDEliason) February 13, 2021

They didn't "cave" on witnesses. They wanted Herrera-Beutler; they got the substance of her testimony; and their case is extremely strong. Good trial lawyers submit only the evidence they need to prove their case. The House Managers have done that. https://t.co/FMWZJSwrz4 — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) February 13, 2021

Lawyers and legal experts are saying that Democrats didn’t cave. The House impeachment trial managers sought the testimony of one witness, Rep. Herrera-Beutler, and that is exactly what they got in the deal.

Democrats didn’t want a long trial, but the idea that they caved to Republicans is simply not true. If the House impeachment managers had wanted to call witnesses and testimony in the Senate, Democrats would have made that happen.

If Democrats didn’t win two Senate seats in Georgia, Mitch McConnell would have held a sham trial, and the vote would have already been done.

Trump’s second impeachment trial has been both informative and damning, and none of that would have happened without the Democratic majority.

