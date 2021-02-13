Mitch McConnell Will Vote To Acquit Donald Trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made a big show of being upset over the Jan. 6 MAGA attack at the U.S. Capitol that left multiple people dead, but he is reportedly planning to acquit Donald Trump.

According to Politico, “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has told GOP colleagues in a letter that he will vote to acquit Donald Trump in the former president’s impeachment trial, according to sources familiar with the communication.”

The report adds, “McConnell’s announcement ends a long period of silence over whether he would consider convicting Trump for incitement of insurrection and could pave the way for many other Republicans to follow in acquittal.”

The news that McConnell will acquit comes after a week of arguments in which the impeachment managers revealed new details and footage from the MAGA attack. What they showed is that the attack was much more dire and sinister than previously known.

Meanwhile, Trump’s defense team spent the past week essentially trying to run out the clock instead of stringing together a credible defense for the former president’s behavior.

McConnell and the GOP are inviting more MAGA attacks

By letting Donald Trump off the hook for inciting a deadly terrorist attack at the U.S. Capitol, Mitch McConnell and other GOP senators are inviting more political violence.

As Rachel Maddow said this week, if Trump faces no consequences for his actions related to the insurrection, then he will almost certainly try to do it again.

It’s unclear whether Mitch McConnell was seriously considering conviction in the first place, but that’s a moot point. He, like most Republicans, will end up in the same place they always do – bowing down to the most dangerous president this country has ever had.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter