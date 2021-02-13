Nancy Pelosi Blasts Senate Republicans For Dishonoring America By Voting Not To Convict Trump

Speaker of the House Pelosi said that Mitch McConnell and other Senate Republicans who voted not to convict Trump dishonored America.

The Speaker said in part in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Today an overwhelming bipartisan vote to convict Donald Trump speaks to the courage of the United States Senate. I salute the Republican Senators who voted their conscience and for our Country. Other Senate Republicans’ refusal to hold Trump accountable for igniting a violent insurrection to cling to power will go down as one of the darkest days and most dishonorable acts in our nation’s history.

On January 15, the House Impeachment Managers were gathered to deliver the Article of Impeachment. They were told that because the Senate was closed the Article could not be received. It is so pathetic that Senator McConnell kept the Senate shut down so that the Senate could not receive the Article of Impeachment and has used that as his excuse for not voting to convict Donald Trump.

Tragically, Senate Republicans who voted not to convict chose to abandon the Constitution, the Country and the American people with this vote. Thank God for the judges and Republican elected officials across the country who pushed back against Donald Trump’s attempted overturning of our election which fueled the insurrection.

The seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump did the right thing for the nation. However, they were outnumbered by more than 6 to 1 by members of their own caucus who are either so ambitious and cynical or so terrified that they refused to stand up to Trump.

The Republicans who voted not to convict, including Senate Minority Leader McConnell, are a disgrace and a stain on the nation.

