Ted Cruz Blames Nancy Pelosi For The MAGA Mob That Attacked The Capitol And Tried To Kill Her

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), one of the GOP lawmakers who helped make the events of Jan. 6 possible, is now blaming Nancy Pelosi for the MAGA mob that attacked the Capitol and tried to assassinate her.

Shortly after Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate voted to call witnesses in the impeachment trial, Cruz said Trump’s lawyers will likely call Pelosi.

“Nancy Pelosi is clearly a relevant witness to this matter,” the Texas senator said. “Speaker Pelosi can testify as to when she knew about the threats on the Capitol, what she knew specifically.”

Cruz suggested that Pelosi is to blame for the lack of protection at the Capitol when it was attacked by Trump supporters.

Cruz said:

If the House managers call Rep. Herrera Beutler (R-WA), I think it is very likely that President Trump’s lawyers will call Nancy Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi is clearly a relevant witness to this matter. Speaker Pelosi can testify as to when she knew about the threats on the Capitol, what she knew specifically. And in particular, she can testify – we heard already that the House Sergeant of Arms turned down National Guard protection for the Capitol on Jan. 6 because of, quote, the optics. And I think Speaker Pelosi can testify as to whether she made a decision based on optics, based on politics, not to have additional protection at the Capitol to prevent the terrorist attack that played out.

The mob was looking for Nancy Pelosi during the attack

If Ted Cruz was paying attention during this week’s impeachment proceedings, perhaps he would have seen the footage of Trump’s terrorists searching for Nancy Pelosi during the attack.

In a video shared during the trial, rioters could be heard saying, “Where are you, Nancy? Oh Nancy, we’re looking for you!”

Had they gotten their way and found the Speaker of the House, there is a good chance she would have been badly injured or killed.

If anyone should be called in to testify, it’s Ted Cruz. After all, he was instrumental in spreading Donald Trump’s big lie about election fraud, which ultimately led to the Jan. 6 attack.

