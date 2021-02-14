Lindsey Graham Is Now Threatening To Impeach Kamala Harris

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) threatened that Vice President Kamala Harris would be impeached if Republicans win back the House.

Video of Graham on Fox News Sunday:

Lindsey Graham suggests Kamala Harris will be impeached if Republicans take back the House next year pic.twitter.com/J68Or4k1la — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 14, 2021

Graham said on Fox News Sunday, “The trial record was a complete joke. Hearsay on top of hearsay, and we’ve opened Pandora’s Box for future presidents and if you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if Republicans take over the House because she actually bailed out rioters, and more of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open, so we’ve opened Pandora’s Box here, and I’m sad for the country.”

Lindsey Graham was lying about Harris bailing out rioters. A Washington Post fact check debunked that claim. Then Sen. Harris posted no bail for rioters, but she did tweet about an organization that helps people raise money for cash bail, but that organization did not post bail for rioters, and 92% of those charged in the violence after the death of George Floyd did not have a bail requirement.

If Republicans try to impeach Vice President Harris for something that she never did, it will not end well for the GOP. Graham is making empty threats because his political meal ticket has been dealt a career death blow.

There is no certainty that will win back the House in 2022, but if they ever tried to impeach Harris, the American people would make them pay.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook