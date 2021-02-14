Time To Send Roger Stone Back To Prison As His Security Detail Linked To Capitol Attack

A new investigation has uncovered that Roger Stone’s personal security detail of Oath Keepers participated in the Capitol attack.

The New York Times found:

At least six people who had provided security for Roger Stone entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, according to a New York Times investigation.

Videos show the group guarding Mr. Stone, a longtime friend of former President Donald J. Trump, on the day of the attack or the day before. All six of them are associated with the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia that is known to provide security for right-wing personalities and protesters at public events.

Stone said that he saw no evidence of illegal activity by his right-wing militia bodyguards, but The New York Times was able to uncover a mountain of evidence against Stone and his associates. Roger Stone demonstrated in the 2016 election that he is a threat to the country.

Donald Trump isn’t in power anymore to protect him.

Since Stone appears to have become even more dangerous, it is time for law enforcement to act against right-wing domestic terrorism.

Pardons don’t remove felony convictions. Roger Stone is a convicted felon who was at the scene of a federal crime. The Department of Justice needs to investigate Stone and potentially send him back to prison.