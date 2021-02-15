David Perdue Files For 2022 Bid Against Raphael Warnock Weeks After Georgia Voters Fired Him

688 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

It hasn’t even been two months since David Perdue lost his Senate runoff race against now-current Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, but the Georgia Republican is already building for another run in 2022.

As Maggie Haberman of The New York Times reported on Monday, Perdue officially filed paperwork to explore a run against Raphael Warnock, who will be up for reelection in 2022 after winning last month’s special election runoff against former GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

PERDUE filed paperwork to change his committee to ‘22 explore a run against Warnock. An adviser says he’s leaning toward running and a final decision will come in next weeks. https://t.co/O18Z1QIRtj — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 15, 2021

Perdue lost his race against Ossoff by nearly 90,000 votes last month, and his race was the closer of the two runoffs. Warnock’s margin of victory over Loeffler was nearly 100,000 votes.

Perdue represents the past in a state that’s moving forward

The political environment in Georgia has shifted dramatically in recent years, with Joe Biden winning the state in last year’s presidential election and Democrats flipping its two red Senate seats shortly after.

While Georgia will likely remain competitive in the near term, it’s clearly shifting away from its history as a ruby red state. At best for Republicans, it is a 50-50 battleground state.

Ultimately, running somebody like David Perdue – a corrupt politician with the Trump albatross still hanging around his neck – likely isn’t the best way for Republicans to win back a Senate seat in Georgia.

The GOP won’t be taken seriously in increasingly diverse states like Georgia if they keep embracing the same Trumpism that lost them the House, the Senate and the White House.

