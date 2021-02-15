Some Utah Republicans Want To Censure Mitt Romney For Voting To Convict Trump

1.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Some Utah Republicans are pushing a censure resolution against Sen. Mitt Romney because he voted to convict Donald Trump.

The motion, being circulated on social media, says Romney failed to “represent the average conservative Utah Republican voter” and “misrepresented himself as a Republican,” when he ran for office.

The draft goes on to say Romney “embarrassed the State of Utah” when he was the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump during his first impeachment trial. Romney had voted to remove Trump for abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to launch an investigation into then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The censure then attacks Romney for opposing the effort to declare Trump’s second impeachment trial unconstitutional since Trump was no longer in office, and for voting in favor of calling witnesses.

The latest polling of the state before the election showed Trump slightly more popular than Romney in Utah, but the state is still not one of Trump’s best in terms of popularity. The Republican Party of Utah has made no comment about the resolution of censure, but it would be shocking if they took it up.

Mitt Romney was the hand-picked party chosen candidate to take over the Senate seat that was occupied by decades by Orrin Hatch. Romney isn’t going anywhere, and the effort to censure him shows how deeply into Trump cult madness many Republicans have plunged.

Romney will likely be the Senator in Utah for as long as he chooses to be, but the effort to censure him reveals how far some Republicans are willing to go to drum the last vestiges of sanity out of their party.

