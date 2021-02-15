Justice Is Coming For GOP Terrorist Conspirators As Pelosi Announces Capitol Attack Commission

9.8k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Speaker Pelosi announced a letter to her colleagues that the House will be forming an independent 9//11 style commission to investigate the Capitol attack.

Speaker Pelosi wrote in a letter that was provided to PoliticusUSA:

Now, as always, security is the order of the day: the security of our country, the security of our Capitol which is the temple of our democracy, and the security of our Members.

For the past few weeks, General Honoré has been assessing our security needs by reviewing what happened on January 6 and how we must ensure that it does not happen again. He has been working with Committees of Jurisdiction and will continue to make proposals.

It is clear from his findings and from the impeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how this happened. To protect our security, our security, our security, our next step will be to establish an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission to “investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021 domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex… and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power, including facts and causes relating to the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other Federal, State, and local law enforcement in the National Capitol Region.”

The commission will be the most comprehensive total investigation of the attack. All levels of government are conducting their own investigation, but the commission will have the definitive word on the attack.

House Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and others who reportedly provided aid and support to the terrorists should be very worried. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) should be deeply concerned as should Trump, and members of his White House and campaign who provided funding to and were in contact with the terrorists.

The 1/6 Commission is a major announcement. It is a signal that impeachment is over, but justice is coming.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook